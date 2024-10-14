TOMCOM invites applications for jobs abroad, interview on Oct 17

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana with a specific mandate to facilitate overseas placement to qualified skilled and semiskilled workers from Telangana.

In pursuance of this mandate, TOMCOM has entered into partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in different countries like Australia, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, UAE, Saudi and UK in addition to Gulf countries.

There is a high demand for Bike Riders (Delivery Boys) in the Dubai (UAE). These jobs come with an attractive salary package, and TOMCOM will assist the candidates in facilitating the recruitment process through safe and legal channels of migration.

To apply for the mentioned job role candidates must have at least SSC passed and Candidates must have passport and 3 years old Indian two-wheeler Driving License and minimum age limit between 21-40 years. Any Zomato/Swiggy/any food delivery will be preferable. TOMCOM invites interested and eligible candidates to attend the interview in below mentioned location.

Interview on October 17 at 9 am at Swetha Hotel, opposite Municipal Office, Karimnagar, Telangana. For more details, Contact 9440051285/ 9440048500/9701040062/9440051452.