EdVenture Park Unveils Five New Startups at 46th Founders’ Friday

EdVenture Incubation Foundation, also known as EdVenture Park, is India’s first non-academic startup incubator focused on student-led ventures. In just three years, EdVenture Park has incubated 272 student startups, collaborated with over 600 student entrepreneurs, and launched more than 55 student-run companies. Of these, over 30 have established their Proof of Concept (PoC), and 11 have successfully raised their first round of seed funding.

At the 46th Founders’ Friday x Business Showers, five innovative student-led startups were launched, showcasing the diverse talents and creativity nurtured by the incubator.

Plantify.app: An Agro-tech startup dedicated to bringing nature indoors, Plantify.app offers innovative indoor gardening solutions like Terrariums. Website: Plantify.app The Bucket Therapy: This startup is all about happiness. The Bucket Therapy provides a bucket filled with joy, delivering that comforting feeling of opening a favorite treat, offering a moment of pure contentment. Website: TheBucketTherapy.com Technizee: Revolutionizing in-store shopping, Technizee’s kiosks provide personalized clothing recommendations based on customer preferences, skin tone, and body type. Their smart technology enhances customer experience, boosts retail sales, and aids in efficient inventory management. Website: Technizee.com Fotos: This platform offers instant photo delivery from camera to client, utilizing AI-powered editing and selfie-based personal galleries, making photography seamless and magical. Website: getfotos.live EdVenture Park Founder Flashcards: A fun and engaging tool, these flashcards feature startups and founders from EdVenture Park, designed for learning and entertainment for incubatees and startup enthusiasts alike. Website: flashcards.edventurepark.com

EdVenture Park’s Founders’ Friday events, held on the first Friday of every month, have become a pivotal platform for networking, collaboration, and celebrating entrepreneurial success. With each event, the incubator strengthens its role in shaping the future of India’s startup ecosystem.