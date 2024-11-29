Towards a new dawn: GIO’s 3-day Fest promises ‘halal entertainment’ to Muslim girls

Rasia Nayeem Hashmi

Hyderabad: Let’s Be the Spark! In a world brimming with fleeting distractions and various forms of entertainment that are often at odds with Islamic values, a beacon of hope emerges: The Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO), Telangana, invites young Muslim girls to a transformative three-day fest from November 29 to December 1, 2024, at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally. The event named Mash’al 2024, promises to be a radiant dawn, reviving the essence of Islamic values.

Under the powerful banner, “یہ صبح ہم ہی سے آئے گی، وہ صبح ہم ہی لائینگے” (This dawn will come through us; we will bring forth this dawn), GIO calls upon young girls to be the spark that illuminates a world yearning for values, vision, and inspiration.

A Fest with a Mission: More than Entertainment

The fest aims to address contemporary challenges like materialism, mental health struggles, and identity crises. With a focus on reinforcing responsibility and accountability, particularly in light of the Day of Judgment, the event seeks to engage young women in meaningful, morally uplifting, and culturally enriching activities.

Festival Highlights: A Celebration of Purpose and Talent

Their mission is clear: to promote wholesome, halal entertainment and remind the youth of their higher purpose and the Hereafter.

Fun Zone: Beyond Ordinary Entertainment

Step into Fun Frenzy, an exhilarating world of interactive games designed not just for joy, but for cultivating values. Every moment here blends excitement with purpose, echoing the ethos of Amr bil Maroof wa Nahi Anil Munkar (enjoining good and forbidding evil).

Talent Treasure: Unleash Your Creativity

In the Talent Treasure arena, creativity knows no bounds. Participants can capture moments, weave narratives, and design art, while also engaging in Bait Baazi (poetry competition), Tarana singing, and open mic sessions. This space celebrates the unique talents of young women, offering a platform for voices to shine and stories to be heard.

The Mystery Walk: A Journey of Reflection

Embark on the Mystery Walk, an immersive experience designed to spark introspection. Participants will reflect on integrity, accountability, and the ripple effects of their actions. This journey promises to leave a lasting impression, encouraging a life aligned with enduring values and ethical choices.

A Tribute to Unsung Sheroes

This fest will honor the remarkable, often overlooked contributions of women who uplift the community. Alongside vibrant stalls showcasing unique products and experiences, the event will foster connections that go beyond the surface.

Full-Day Conference: Enlightenment and Empowerment

The conference will feature enlightening sessions on Islamic values, personal growth, and social responsibility. Culminating in the Talento 24 Prize Distribution Ceremony, it promises to inspire attendees towards purposeful living and communal upliftment.

About GIO: Empowering Through Faith and Community

The Girls’ Islamic Organisation (GIO), Telangana, is dedicated to empowering young Muslim girls through Islamic values. With a strong emphasis on virtuous awareness and collective thought, GIO provides a nurturing environment where girls can share ideas, strengthen their faith, and address social challenges.

No doubt it’s going to be an unforgettable fest—a celebration of faith, creativity, and purpose.