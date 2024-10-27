Madhu Yashki: BRS MLAs Join Congress to Shield Illegal Assets

Hyderabad: TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yashki Goud said that BRS MLAs joined the Congress only to protect their illegally earned assets and not due to any regard for the Congress.

The TRS MLAs who joined the Congress have no faith in the party’s ideals, he added. Speaking to the media Madhu Yashki said that it is sad that the police said that old rivalry is behind the murder of Ganga Reddy in jagtiyal instead of investigating the case thoroughly.

He said the party lost a good activist due to police negligence although Ganga Reddy had informed the police that he faced a threat to his life.

Expressing deep dissatisfaction over the police’s attitude, Madhu warned the police that they must remember that the BRS government is gone and now the admin is run by the Congress.