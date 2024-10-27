Telangana

Madhu Yashki: BRS MLAs Join Congress to Shield Illegal Assets

TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yashki Goud said that BRS MLAs joined the Congress only to protect their illegally earned assets and not due to any regard for the Congress.

Fouzia Farhana27 October 2024 - 17:10
TPCC Chairman Madhu Yashki Accuses BRS MLAs of Joining Congress to Protect Illegal Assets Amid Concerns Over Police Negligence
TPCC Chairman Madhu Yashki Accuses BRS MLAs of Joining Congress to Protect Illegal Assets Amid Concerns Over Police Negligence

Hyderabad: TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yashki Goud said that BRS MLAs joined the Congress only to protect their illegally earned assets and not due to any regard for the Congress.

The TRS MLAs who joined the Congress have no faith in the party’s ideals, he added. Speaking to the media Madhu Yashki said that it is sad that the police said that old rivalry is behind the murder of Ganga Reddy in jagtiyal instead of investigating the case thoroughly.

He said the party lost a good activist due to police negligence although Ganga Reddy had informed the police that he faced a threat to his life.

Expressing deep dissatisfaction over the police’s attitude, Madhu warned the police that they must remember that the BRS government is gone and now the admin is run by the Congress.

Source
Munsif News Bureau
Tags
Fouzia Farhana27 October 2024 - 17:10

Related Articles

Sangareddy Educator Encourages Body Donation to Support Future Doctors

Sangareddy Educator Encourages Body Donation to Support Future Doctors

27 October 2024 - 17:55
Shankarpally Plot Owners Association Alleges Rs 30,000 Crore Land Scam by IAS Officer Amoy Kumar

Shankarpally Plot Owners Association Alleges Rs 30,000 Crore Land Scam by IAS Officer Amoy Kumar

27 October 2024 - 17:39
Revanth Reddy trying to implicate KTR in false case: BRS

Revanth Reddy trying to implicate KTR in false case: BRS

27 October 2024 - 17:24
Mahesh Kumar Goud: Key BRS Leaders Close to KTR Poised to Switch to Congress

Mahesh Kumar Goud: Key BRS Leaders Close to KTR Poised to Switch to Congress

27 October 2024 - 17:00
Back to top button