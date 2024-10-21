TPCC Chief Assures Fairness in Group-I Selections, Slams BRS and BJP for Misinformation; BJP Criticizes Congress Over Temple Incident

Hyderabad: Stating that the impression that ‘GO No: 29 would result in losses is just a myth,’ TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said that candidates eligible for reservation would not suffer any injustice in the Group-I selection process.

He said that this is the assurance he is giving from the party as well as the Congress government. Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan Mahesh said that the BJP has created suspicions in the public mind in league with the BRS regarding the GroupI examination.

The BJP has misled Group-1 applicants, he said. “As a person hailing from a BC group, I promise Group-I candidates that no injustice will be done to them regarding reservations. I don’t know with what objective the BJP is conducting sit-ins.

The BRS came to power citing jobs. The BRS should tell me how many jobs the TGSPSC has given in the last 10 years. In the last 10 years, the TGSPC gave a mere 35,000 jobs during the tenure of the BRS government,” Mahesh said.

He said the BRS which failed to publicise accurate Intermediate exam results is now talking about the Congress government. “Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar should reveal how many jobs the BJP’s Central Government gave,” he said.

The TPCC President asked whether the BRS which gave 35,000 jobs in 10 years has any sincerity. “The Congress gave 50,000 jobs in the last 10 months.

Did the BRS give even one Group-I job,” he asked. The BRS has not been given any job for many years and now they are staging dharnas, he added

[3:58 pm, 21/10/2024] Mohd Yousuf Sir 2: Hyderabad- 21 October (Munsif News bureau) There is good news for BRS leaders on the astrological front, particularly for the Kalvakuntla family, as the famous astrologer, Prashanth Kini, has predicted that former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would become the Chief Minister of Telangana once again in 2028.

Prashanth Kini, who foretold the downfall of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheik Hasina, and that Hasina may face an assassination attempt in future, said that BRS supremo KCR would make a comeback in the 2028 Assembly elections.

He also predicted that KCR would fall ill in October 2026 and that after January 2027 his fortunes would change. KCR would become active in politics from then onwards till May 2029.

Prashanth Kini, who describes himself as the Devil’s Astrologer, time traveller, astrologer, palmistry expert and an expert in tarot, politics, bakchodi and geo-politics predicted that KCR would become the Chief Minister of Telangana once again after the 2028 elections.

He posted on his X account regarding this saying, “My prediction about K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He lost his Chief Minister post when Rahu Dasha Mars Anterdasha started. In his Horoscope Mars sits 12th from Rahu. Jupiter Dasha started in September 2024. He may fall ill in October 2026. After January 2027 his fortunes will change.

From January 2027 to May 2029, he will become active in politics. 2029 is a good year for him and he will make a comeback.”

[3:58 pm, 21/10/2024] Mohd Yousuf Sir 2: Hyderabad- 21 October (Munsif News bureau) Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has turned anti-Hindu, Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy who is also the Union Minister of Coal and Mines said.

He said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders didn’t condemn the Muthyalamma Temple issue. However, the Congress government made its police lathi charge the people who took part in a rally from Mahankali Temple to Muthyalamma Temple in Secunderabad, Kishan said.

He asked the government to reveal whether people taking part peacefully in a rally were terrorists to be lathi-charged. He said that this kind of attack did not take place even during the Telangana movement He said the Congress government is doing all this only to appease a particular group and wondered why the police attacked people who were protesting peacefully instead of punishing those who attacked the Muthyalamma Temple.

Speaking to the media at the State BJP office here Kishan asked the government to reveal whether it had information about the Metropolis Hotel meeting. He said that around 200 people gathered in the name of motivational classes besides the Muthyalamma Temple but no action was taken by the government.

Kishan asked the government whether Hindus have no right to protest. Kishan said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, went to the Ashok Nagar library without security and told cock and bull stories to the youth before coming to power.

Both Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi should go to Ashok Nagar library now with the help of the police at least now, he said.