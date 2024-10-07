TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud Urges Ministers to Be Careful with Public Statements

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud has issued a stern warning to state ministers, advising them to exercise caution while making public statements. This comes in the wake of the recent controversy involving Minister Konda Surekha, which has garnered widespread attention.

Following the incident, TPCC Chief Goud is reportedly closely monitoring the situation and has emphasized the need for ministers to be mindful of their words, especially when in positions of power. He highlighted that ministers must speak with deliberation, as their statements can have significant consequences.

Goud advised ministers to avoid making impulsive comments, even when provoked by opposition parties. “No matter how much the opposition tries to tempt you, it is important not to let your guard down and refrain from careless remarks,” the TPCC chief stated.

This advisory follows the defamation case filed by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna against Konda Surekha, which has put additional pressure on the state leadership. Mahesh Kumar Goud’s comments are seen as a move to prevent further controversies and ensure discipline within the ranks of the ruling party.

With political tensions running high in Telangana, Goud’s cautionary note to the ministers is expected to set the tone for more measured and careful communication moving forward.