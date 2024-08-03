TPCC criticizes authorities over stray dog attacks & defends Bonalu, Moharam traditions

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice President G Niranjan has voiced concerns over the increasing incidents of stray dog attacks in the state, which have resulted in injuries to people and children, and even loss of lives.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Niranjan acknowledged the need to treat animals humanely but questioned what measures should be taken when human lives are at risk. He called on volunteer organizations to address this issue.

Niranjan emphasized that while dogs are widely known as faithful animals, public safety cannot be compromised. He noted that the Hon’ble High Court has also ordered immediate action on this matter.

He argued that sterilizing and releasing stray dogs is not an adequate solution and criticized the authorities for their inaction, suggesting that officials are more concerned about animal welfare organizations than human welfare.

He proposed that the responsibility of controlling stray dogs should be assigned to Municipal Deputy Commissioners in the city.

Niranjan also criticized PETA for attempting to disrupt the Bonalu and Moharam processions. He highlighted that it has been a long-standing tradition to carry the Ammavari Ghatam and Bibi ka Alam on elephants during these processions. This year, Rupavathi, an elephant brought from Karnataka, participated in these events despite PETA’s efforts to prevent it.

He stated that PETA’s objections were based on false claims about the elephant’s health, which led to Rupavathi being temporarily sent back to Bellary.

However, the elephant successfully participated in the Moharam procession on July 17, the Secunderabad Ujjain procession on July 22, the Sabji Mandi procession on July 28, and the Akanna Madanna procession on July 29.

Niranjan condemned PETA’s allegations of animal torture during these processions as completely false and accused the organization of disrespecting divine traditions.

He praised the organizers of the Moharam program for overcoming obstacles and ensuring the participation of the elephant.

On the topic of property tax assessment, Niranjan welcomed the initiative but stressed the importance of preventing misuse by concerned personnel.

He highlighted that property owners are fearful due to past experiences and harassment and urged the state government to ensure that common people are not overburdened.

He suggested that the procedures for property tax assessment should be made clear to the public, allowing them to calculate and pay their property tax themselves.