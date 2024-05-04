North India

Tractor overturns killing 3 children; 6 seriously injured

Three children died, and six others were seriously injured when a tractor overturned here on Saturday, police said.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Tractor overturns killing 3 children; 6 seriously injured
Tractor overturns killing 3 children; 6 seriously injured

Sitapur (UP): Three children died, and six others were seriously injured when a tractor overturned here on Saturday, police said.

Related Stories
Five killed in two road accidents in Telangana
Nearly 2 lakh people affected by floods in UP
UP: Groom, two others sustain burn injuries before wedding
Telangana: Tragic accident claims lives of two students, leaves one injured
Four killed, 5 hurt as car collides with auto in AP

The injured — five children and the driver — have been sent to Community Health Centre, Biswan.

Sadarpur police SHO Rakesh Kumar Singh told PTI that the tractor lost control and overturned.

The SHO said that people in the area took the injured to the CHC, where doctors declared three children dead.

The children who were killed in the accident were identified as Ambarish (10), Chhotu (12) and Aman (8).

The condition of the driver, Vishram, and five other children — Nitin, Ashutosh, Avinash, Pradeep and Shiva –injured in the accident is said to be critical.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button