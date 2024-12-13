Trade between India, UAE has reached new heights due to success of CEPA: UAE DPM and FM

New Delhi: The bilateral trade between India and the UAE has reached new heights, driven by the success of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the UAE Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed said during the Fourth India-UAE Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Thursday.

The UAE DPM and FM highlighted the importance of the bilateral strategic dialogue, which he said, “underscores the significance of the lasting and evolving relationship between the UAE and India, demonstrating our shared commitment to fostering mutual prosperity and ensuring long-term sustainable progress.

“We look forward to continuing this journey, confident that our partnership will continue to thrive in the years to come. Our comprehensive strategic partnership has evolved significantly over recent years, achieving notable progress in vital sectors such as trade, education, and energy”, a statement from the UAE said.

He shed light on the bilateral trade between the UAE and India, stressing it has reached “new heights, driven by the success of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). This agreement has significantly reduced barriers, fostering stronger trade, investment, and collaboration across key sectors.”

Sheikh Abdullah added, “The recent high-level visits between our leaders have further solidified our dedication to deepening bilateral cooperation, underscoring the importance we place on open dialogue and meaningful engagement at the highest levels. The collaboration between both countries lays the foundation for innovation and sustainability, creating pathways to a stronger and more prosperous future for our nations.”

He highlighted the importance of the ongoing bilateral partnerships and advancements in areas of renewable energy, food security and critical minerals that highlight the two counties’ commitment to mutual growth.

“The emphasis on nuclear energy underscores our shared vision for a low-carbon future, ensuring a reliable and sustainable energy transition. Furthermore, our work together in a new polar research initiative exemplifies our joint efforts to address evolving global challenges, unlocking promising opportunities to tackle issues such as resource management, climate change, and technological innovation.”

It is through these collaborations, he continued, that the two countries “continue to explore new avenues of cooperation, adopting innovative approaches that will take this partnership to even another level.”

Sheikh Abdullah described the air transport link between the two countries as equally vital, citing the hundreds of weekly flights connecting the two nations:

He underscored the importance of advanced sciences, research, and emerging technologies, including AI and supercomputing, being a priority for the two nations that drive modern solutions, fuel innovation and shape the future in an unconventional and creative ways.

“These fields will empower us to push boundaries, lead pioneering advancements, and tackle critical challenges with both agility and foresight. We also acknowledge bilateral efforts in developing digital infrastructure, a vital foundation for progress and connectivity.”

At the same time, the UAE Top Diplomat stressed that tackling extremism is “key to maintaining a peaceful and cohesive society. Extremist ideologies thrive on division, fear, and misunderstanding, often leading to devastating consequences for individuals and communities alike. By promoting tolerance and mutual respect for diverse cultures, beliefs, and traditions, we can create a society where differences are celebrated rather than feared.”

He added that the final area where the two nations recognise substantial potential for collaboration is in trilateral initiatives with third countries, which, he said, “offer a chance to bring together ideas, expertise, and resources across Africa, Asia and the Pacific, South America, and other regions. They create a platform for fostering trust, strengthening connections, and delivering impactful solutions that leave a lasting, positive legacy for communities and regions worldwide.”

The UAE delegation to the Strategic Dialogue includes Reem Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainable Affairs; and Dr. Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India.

EAM S Jaishankar said in a post on X today:

“Delighted to co-chair along with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE the 4th India-UAE Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi.

“The Strategic Dialogue is an effective platform that helps translate our leadership guidance into reality.

“A very productive exchange on promising domains and key interests.

“Thank the delegations and look forward to co-chairing the Joint Commission Meeting #JCM today.”