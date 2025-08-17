Cyberabad Traffic Police Special Weekend Drink-and-Drive Operation, 272 Booked

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a special drink-and-drive enforcement drive over the weekend, during which 272 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Breakdown of cases based on vehicle type:

Two-wheelers: 227

Three-wheelers: 15

Four-wheelers: 29

Heavy Vehicles: 01

Breakdown of cases based on Blood Alcohol Content (BAC):

253 people had BAC levels between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml

16 people had BAC levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml

3 people had BAC levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml

All the accused will be produced before the Hon’ble Court.

Police warned that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. If a person causes death in an accident while in an inebriated state, a case will be registered against them under Section 105 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

During the last week (August 11 to August 14, 2025), a total of 299 drunk-driving cases were disposed of in the courts. Of these, 277 offenders were penalized with fines, while 22 were sentenced to imprisonment.

Details of jail sentences:

2 days: 21 people

3 days: 1 person

In addition, 34 offenders were sentenced to community service.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police appealed to the public to drive responsibly and ensure road safety.