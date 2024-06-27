Tragic Incident in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh: Mother Throws Four Children into River: Video

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, a mother, Priyanka, threw her four children into the river. Tragically, three of the children died, while the eldest son miraculously survived and recounted the ordeal.

Priyanka, who lost her husband two years ago, had been living with her cousin brother-in-law, Aashish. While Aashish was willing to support Priyanka, he was unwilling to take responsibility for her four children, leading to frequent conflicts between them.

Earlier today, Priyanka called her aunt, Geeta, and told her that she intended to end her life along with her children. Alarmed, Geeta followed them to the river, where she found the eldest son, Sonu, who revealed the horrifying events. Villagers soon arrived at the scene, and upon seeing them, Priyanka attempted to flee but was apprehended by the police.

Divers recovered the body of the youngest child, a one-and-a-half-year-old, from the river. The community is in shock and mourning over this devastating incident.