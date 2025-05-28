Telangana Transport Department Cracks Down on Unsafe School Buses Ahead of New Academic Year

Hyderabad: As schools across Telangana gear up to reopen in the next two weeks, the Transport Department has launched a campaign to enforce strict safety compliance among school transport vehicles. The initiative comes amid concerns that several school buses and vans continue to operate in violation of safety norms, posing a serious threat to students’ lives.

Mandatory Fitness Tests for School Vehicles

To ensure the safety of school children, the department mandates annual fitness tests for all school transport vehicles. In past inspections, many of these vehicles were found to lack essential safety features such as functional brake systems, proper tires, and emergency exits. Some did not even have seat belts or first aid kits.

No Operation Without Fitness Certificate

The Transport Department has warned vehicle owners that school transport vehicles without a valid fitness certificate will not be permitted to operate under any circumstances. Special teams will be deployed in all zones to inspect vehicles and take action against violators.

Also Read: Telangana to Witness Rainfall for Next Four Days: IMD Forecast

Overcrowding a Serious Concern

There have been multiple incidents reported where school vans carry more children than their permitted capacity, significantly increasing the risk of accidents. The department has taken a strong stance on this issue and plans to penalize such violations strictly.

Parental Vigilance Urged

Parents have been urged to personally check the condition of the vehicles their children travel in and report any irregularities to the concerned authorities. Officials emphasized that these steps are being taken solely to protect the lives of students and ensure safe commutes.

Strict Action Against Non-Compliant Schools

Schools that are found using unfit or poorly maintained vehicles will face stern legal action. The Transport Department is committed to ensuring that no compromises are made on student safety as the academic year begins.