Truck Collides with Man Seated in the Middle of the Road in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh: Video

Pratapgarh: In a bizarre incident in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, a man under the influence of alcohol narrowly escaped death after being hit by a truck while sitting on a chair in the middle of the road.

The man, referred to as “Mandu Babu,” had placed a chair on the road and was sitting on it, seemingly oblivious to the dangers around him.

A truck driver, who did not notice the man in time, collided with the chair. Fortunately, Mandu Babu miraculously escaped with his life, sustaining only minor injuries. The incident highlights the dangers of impaired judgment due to alcohol and the potential risks posed by such reckless behavior.

Local authorities have warned residents to avoid such dangerous activities, especially on busy roads, to prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident has also sparked conversations about the importance of road safety and responsible behavior.