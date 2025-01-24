Trump Administration Cracks Down on Illegal Immigrants: Over 500 Arrested

Washington: The Trump administration has intensified its efforts to combat illegal immigration across the United States. Acting on President Donald Trump’s directives, law enforcement agencies have launched nationwide operations targeting undocumented immigrants involved in criminal activities. In a recent operation, authorities arrested over 500 illegal immigrants accused of crimes such as theft, drug trafficking, and other offenses. Additionally, hundreds have been deported from the country.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the arrests, stating that a total of 538 individuals have been apprehended so far. She added that those detained include individuals accused of terrorism, drug smuggling, and sexual offenses. Furthermore, she revealed that military aircraft were used to deport hundreds of undocumented immigrants, marking one of the largest deportation operations in U.S. history. “President Trump is fulfilling his promise to enforce stricter immigration laws,” Leavitt said.

The crackdown follows the recent approval of a key immigration enforcement bill by the U.S. Congress. This legislation, designed to target individuals involved in serious crimes such as theft and violent offenses, is being hailed as the most significant immigration reform in nearly three decades.

President Trump has previously emphasized his commitment to tackling the issue of illegal immigration. He claimed that the U.S. is home to thousands of criminals and terrorists, with approximately 11,000 murderers currently residing in the country. Trump highlighted that many of these individuals have committed multiple homicides. He also pointed to the influx of gang members from foreign countries, citing Colorado and Los Angeles as areas where gang activities have surged.

According to Pew Research Center, around 4 million Mexicans are estimated to be living illegally in the United States. In 2022 alone, nearly 150,000 Mexicans reportedly entered the U.S. through border crossings. In addition to Mexican nationals, immigrants from India, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Brazil, and Canada are among those entering the U.S. illegally.

President Trump also noted that crime rates in countries like Venezuela have significantly declined, with a reported 78% reduction. However, he warned that street gangs from these regions are now operating within the U.S., posing a growing challenge to law enforcement.

As the Trump administration continues its aggressive approach, the crackdown is drawing both praise and criticism. While supporters view it as a necessary step toward securing the nation’s borders, critics argue that it disproportionately targets immigrant communities and raises humanitarian concerns.