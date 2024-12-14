Trump Slams U.S. Missile Use in Ukraine-Russia Conflict as "Madness"

Washington: Donald Trump, the newly elected U.S. President, has sharply criticized the use of American missiles by Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia, calling it “madness.” The remark comes after reports that the Biden administration authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied missiles against Russian targets.

In a statement, Trump expressed deep concern over Ukraine’s use of American missile technology, stating that the move could further escalate the war and worsen the already volatile situation. “This is madness. Ukraine using U.S. missiles is a step too far. We are only increasing the conflict and making things worse,” Trump said. He added that, if elected, he would work to change U.S. policy toward Ukraine and shift the direction of American involvement in the war.

Also Read: Palestinian photojournalist, 7 others killed in Israeli bombings across Gaza



Trump’s comments received support from the Russian government. A spokesperson for the Kremlin praised Trump’s criticism of Ukraine’s actions, noting that it aligned with Russia’s stance on the conflict. “We welcome President Trump’s condemnation of Ukraine’s missile use. It aligns with our position,” the spokesperson stated.

In addition to his comments on the Ukraine-Russia war, Trump also called for the end of daylight-saving time, describing it as an “unnecessary and costly project” for Americans. “Daylight saving time is a burden on every American, and I will work with my party to put an end to it,” he said.

The former president’s statements come as tensions remain high in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with both sides facing mounting casualties and geopolitical repercussions.