TTD to celebrate Mana Gudi festival in selected Shiva temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

TTD will celebrate the Mana Gudi festival from November 11 to 17 in selected Siva temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the auspices of its Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) wing.

Uma Devi5 November 2024 - 15:08
Tirupati: TTD will celebrate the Mana Gudi festival from November 11 to 17 in selected Siva temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the auspices of its Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) wing.

As part of this, religious discourses on the importance of Kartika month will be held for 7 days in 26 districts of AP and 33 districts of Telangana, in one Siva temple in each district.

On November 13, in connection with Kaisika Dwadasi, two temples will be selected in each district and special programs will be conducted.

Karthika Deepotsavam program will be organized on November 15 in the selected Siva temples in these two districts.

