Turkey: 66 Killed in Ski Resort Fire, Panic Causes Fatal Jumps from Building

Ankara: A devastating fire at a hotel in Turkey’s northwestern Bolu province has claimed at least 66 lives, with over 51 others reported injured.

The fire broke out at the Kartalkaya Ski Resort hotel, located at the summit of the Koroglu Mountains, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Panic and Tragic Deaths from Jumping

According to local authorities, the fire started around 3:30 AM local time (0030 GMT) on the restaurant floor, rapidly engulfing the building. In a tragic turn of events, many of the fatalities were caused by individuals jumping from the building in a state of panic, trying to escape the flames.

Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin confirmed the tragic details and stated that the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. The authorities have initiated a judicial inquiry, with six public prosecutors assigned and a five-member expert committee formed to examine the incident.

Swift Rescue and Evacuations

Upon receiving the alarm, fire crews, search-and-rescue teams, and medical units were quickly deployed from surrounding areas. Around 230 guests were evacuated from the hotel as firefighting operations continued.

Popular Ski Resort and its Reputation

Kartalkaya Ski Resort is one of Turkey’s most popular winter destinations, attracting thousands of skiers each year. The hotel, known for its direct access to 23 ski slopes, has been a key destination for Turkish skiers since 1978. The resort is located 38 km from Bolu city center and 180 km from Istanbul and Ankara.

The tragic fire has sent shockwaves through the tourism community, and authorities are working to uncover the cause of this deadly incident.