Palestinians Face Vast Destruction in Gaza Amid Post-Ceasefire Recovery

Gaza Strip: Palestinians in Gaza are confronting an overwhelming landscape of destruction after a fragile ceasefire paused over 15 months of conflict between Israel and Hamas. The devastation, described as apocalyptic, has transformed much of the region into “ghost towns.”

Drone footage reveals miles of rubble across Gaza’s cities and refugee camps, the aftermath of the deadliest war between Israel and Hamas. “It became a ghost town,” said Hussein Barakat, 38, whose three-story home in Rafah lies in ruins.

A War Marked by Heavy Destruction

Israel’s military operations, including airstrikes, ground invasions, and targeted demolitions, have significantly impacted Gaza’s civilian infrastructure. The destruction displaced over 90% of Gaza’s population, leaving behind vast stretches of collapsed buildings and broken roads.

Experts link the devastation to operations targeting Hamas’ extensive underground tunnel networks, often situated beneath urban areas. Military analyst Michael Milshtein explained, “If a tunnel passes under an urban area, it all gets destroyed.”

Also Read: Taliban Release Two Americans in Prisoner Exchange with US

Israel’s military stated that buffer zones and corridors, such as the Netzarim and Philadelphi Corridors, were operational necessities to secure troop movements. However, rights groups claim this strategy contributed to widespread civilian harm.

International Accusations and Responses

Global human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have accused Israel of potential war crimes and crimes against humanity. A November report from Human Rights Watch asserted, “The destruction indicates the intention to permanently displace many people.”

Israel denies these allegations, arguing that military actions were necessary to combat Hamas militants operating within densely populated areas. Retired Israeli General Amir Avivi emphasized, “The buffer zones were operational necessities, not indiscriminate actions.”

Rebuilding Gaza: A Daunting Challenge

Reconstruction efforts in Gaza face significant hurdles, with experts predicting it could take decades to rebuild the infrastructure. The colorful vibrancy of pre-war life has been replaced by a stark gray, reflecting the deep scars of the conflict.

As international courts review allegations of genocide and war crimes, the global community watches closely, underscoring the urgent need for lasting peace and rebuilding efforts in Gaza.