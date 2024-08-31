TUWJF State Body Meeting Convenes to Address Key Issues and Initiatives

Hyderabad: On August 29th, 2024, the Telangana Urdu Working Journalists’ Federation (TUWJF) held its state body meeting under the leadership of President M. A. Majid.

The meeting, attended by key members of the federation, focused on reviewing actions taken since the last meeting, planning future events, and addressing various organizational matters.

Key Decisions and Resolutions:

Pending Tasks Review: It was noted that several initiatives from the last meeting remain incomplete, including the Annual Awards Function and an orientation program for journalists. However, progress has been made in printing and distributing ID cards for journalists in Asifabad and Jagtial. Condolence Meeting for Late Habeeb Ali Al Jeelani: The federation agreed to collaborate with the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) for a condolence meeting in memory of the late co-founder and vice-president, Habeeb Ali Al Jeelani. Additionally, financial support was extended to his family, and efforts will be made to encourage further assistance from both the state academies and his acquaintances. Annual Awards Function: The federation scheduled the Annual Awards Function to take place between September 20th and 25th at Urdu Maskan, Khiwath, Hyderabad. Distribution of ID Cards: A deadline of five days was set for the completion of the printing and distribution of ID cards to journalists across various districts. Support for Journalists: Efforts will be intensified to secure White Ration Cards and Arogyashri cards for accredited journalists, with ongoing discussions led by General Secretary Syed Ghouse Mohiuddin. Organizational Restructuring: The Hyderabad District Body was dissolved due to non-performance, and fresh elections will be organized. Plans for the reorganization of the state body are also underway. New Initiatives: A proposal for a Mega Health Camp for journalists is under consideration, and a campaign to boost the circulation of Urdu newspapers will be launched.

The meeting concluded with a review of the proposal to establish a cooperative housing society for homeless Urdu journalists, indicating the federation’s commitment to addressing both the professional and personal needs of its members.