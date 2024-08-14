Two children drown in pit in Maharashtra’s Gondia district

Gondia: Two children, both 9, drowned in a pit in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, an official said on Wednesday.

Class 3 students Alok Bhagchand Bisen and Prince Kishore Rahangdale lost their lives in Dasgaon (Khurd) village when they were walking home from school on Tuesday, he said.

Bisen fell into a water-filled pit on the roadside after getting close to it to relieve himself. Seeing his friend drowning, Rahangdale rushed to save him, but he too went underwater, the official said.

Their friend went home but was too shocked to talk about the incident, police said.

The boys’ bodies were discovered when their families and locals began searching for them in the evening, said the official from the Rawanvadi police station.

The bodies were handed over to the respective families after post-mortem, the official added.