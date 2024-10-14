Two Dead, over 80 Hospitalized After Consuming Contaminated Water in Sangareddy

Telangana: In a tragic incident in Sanjeevaraopet, Narayankhed mandal, Sangareddy district, two people lost their lives, and over 80 others fell ill after consuming contaminated water from a local well. This occurred following a disruption in the water supply through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, which usually provides treated drinking water to the residents.

Reports indicate that residents of two BC colonies in Sanjeevaraopet had no choice but to draw drinking water from a well after the disruption in Mission Bhagiratha’s water supply. Unfortunately, the well water was contaminated, leading to widespread illness. Victims experienced symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, with some requiring immediate hospitalization. Two individuals, identified as Mahesh (22) and Sayamma (70), passed away, while three others are in critical condition, receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Villagers reported that three tanks in the village supply water: two connected to the Mission Bhagiratha scheme and an older tank connected to a well. It was the well-supplied water that caused the outbreak, affecting residents in the two BC colonies.

Following the incident, Narayankhed MLA P. Sanjeeva Reddy and other officials visited the area, where a medical camp had been established. Authorities arranged for water tankers to provide safe drinking water, while steps were taken to chlorinate the contaminated well and its tank. Health officials confirmed that the situation is now under control.

Residents noted that since Thursday, people from six different colonies had started experiencing symptoms, initially in smaller numbers. By Saturday, the number of cases surged, confirming the contamination of the well water as the cause.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticized the Congress-led State government for its failure to maintain water safety standards, despite the successful implementation of Mission Bhagiratha under the previous administration. Rama Rao called for immediate government support for the victims’ families and demanded preventive measures to ensure such incidents do not occur elsewhere in Telangana.