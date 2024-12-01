Two Karnataka Doctors Among 10 Killed in Tragic Road Accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: In a grim sequence of events, three separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh have claimed the lives of 10 people, including two doctors from Karnataka.

The mishaps, reported between Saturday evening and early Sunday, highlight the dangers posed by foggy weather, speeding, and tyre bursts on national highways.

Accident 1: Doctors from Karnataka Among the Victims in Anantapur

The first accident occurred near Vidapanakal village in Anantapur district early Sunday morning. A car carrying four doctors from Bellary, Karnataka, rammed into a roadside tree, killing three individuals on the spot and leaving one critically injured.

Victims: Dr. Yogesh (52): A government hospital doctor in Bellary. Dr. Govindaraju (54): Another medical professional from the same hospital. Venkata Naidu (53): The driver of the car, who succumbed to injuries. Injured: Dr. Amar Goud (55): Currently hospitalized in Bellary in critical condition.

Cause of the Accident: Police suspect dense fog, and poor visibility led the driver to lose control, causing the vehicle to crash into a tree. The car was mangled beyond recognition, with the bodies of the victims scattered across the crash site.

The doctors were returning to Bellary from Bengaluru after a vacation trip to Hong Kong. They had landed at Bengaluru airport earlier that morning, around 1:30 a.m., before embarking on the ill-fated road journey.

Accident 2: Tyre Burst Causes Fatal Crash in Vizianagaram

In Vizianagaram district, four individuals lost their lives late Saturday night when a tyre burst caused their car to collide with a truck on the national highway near Polipally in Bhogapauram Mandal.

Victims: G. Kaushik (27): A jeweller traveling to Visakhapatnam Airport to receive his uncle arriving from the United States. V. Abhinav (27): Accompanying Kaushik. Manimala (24): Abhinav’s wife, who was heading to Visakhapatnam to take an exam. M. Jayesh (20): The driver of the car.

Cause of the Accident: According to police, the car’s front tyre burst, causing it to hit a divider and crash into an oncoming truck. All four occupants died on the spot, leaving families grieving the sudden and tragic loss.

Accident 3: Collision on Kankipadu Flyover in Krishna District

The third accident, reported on the Kankipadu flyover in Krishna district, claimed the lives of three individuals when their car collided with a minivan after another tyre burst incident.

Victims: Yesu Prabhu (29) Chinta Ravi (38) Chili Bhanu (27): Residents of Machilipatnam.

Additional Tragedy:

The family of Chili Bhanu faced a double blow as his mother, Sudha Rani (55), died of shock after hearing the news of her son’s death. Sudha Rani collapsed at their residence in Machilipatnam and was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The family of Chili Bhanu faced a double blow as his mother, Sudha Rani (55), died of shock after hearing the news of her son’s death. Sudha Rani collapsed at their residence in Machilipatnam and was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Injured: The driver of the minivan sustained critical injuries and is currently hospitalized.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out at Prism Club and Kitchen in Gachibowli

Recurring Causes of Road Accidents in Andhra Pradesh

The recent spate of accidents has brought to light the recurring causes of road mishaps in the state:

Tyre Bursts: A major factor in two of the three incidents, highlighting the importance of routine vehicle maintenance. Poor Visibility: Dense fog contributed to the Anantapur crash, emphasizing the need for cautious driving during adverse weather conditions. Over-speeding and Driver Error: The lack of control over vehicles during emergencies remains a significant issue.

Road Safety: Urgent Need for Preventive Measures

The tragic loss of lives in these accidents underscores the urgency for better road safety protocols and public awareness campaigns. Key recommendations include:

Regular Vehicle Checks: Ensuring tyres and brakes are in good condition to prevent accidents caused by mechanical failures. Fog Management: Installing reflective signs and warning systems in fog-prone areas to alert drivers. Stricter Speed Monitoring: Deploying speed cameras and stricter penalties for over-speeding. Driver Training: Regular workshops on handling emergencies such as tyre bursts.

Grieving Families and the Road Ahead

The victims of these accidents leave behind grieving families who now face the difficult task of coping with their losses. The government and police authorities must step up their efforts to implement preventive measures and enforce stricter safety guidelines to minimize such tragic incidents in the future.

As Andhra Pradesh continues to witness rapid infrastructure development, ensuring safer highways should remain a top priority for both state authorities and the general public.