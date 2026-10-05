Two Killed, One Injured After Bike Rams into Waste Collection Tractor in Husnabad

Husnabad: Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a road accident in Husnabad of Siddipet district on Monday.

The accident occurred near Kalyanamastu Shopping Mall on the Hanumakonda Road when a motorcycle carrying three people reportedly rammed into a municipal waste collection tractor parked on the roadside.

According to preliminary information, the motorcycle crashed into the tractor from behind, causing the three riders to suffer severe injuries. Two of them died on the spot, while the third person sustained serious injuries.

The deceased were identified as Sreekanth and Narasimha, both residents of Husnabad.

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After receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Husnabad Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The injured person was also shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police registered a case in connection with the accident and launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the collision.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.