Two Muslim Youths Arrested in Uttarakhand for Spitting on Bread at Food Stall

In Uttarakhand, two Muslim youths have been arrested for spitting on bread at a food stall during the ongoing Uttarayan fair (Uttarayan Mela). The incident took place at a food stall in Bageshwar, and the accused, who are from Uttar Pradesh, were caught spitting on bread meant for devotees.

According to Bageshwar Superintendent of Police, Chandrashekhar Ghodke, both individuals were arrested after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The accused, 30-year-old Aamir and 25-year-old Faraz, have been sent to Almora jail.

— The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) January 18, 2025

The video clip shows the two youths spitting on bread intended for devotees participating in the Uttarayan fair. Bageshwar District Magistrate Ashish Bhatgai mentioned that the incident occurred on January 17. He stated that, due to concerns over public order in the district, immediate action was taken, leading to the arrest of the accused. The shop where the incident took place has been shut down.