Two policemen killed, over a dozen injured in road accident

Gopalganj: Two policemen were killed and over a dozen injured when the van in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding container truck from behind in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Barhima Bazar around noon when the police team was going to Supaul for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election duty.

“The van carrying policemen on election duty had halted near Barhima Bazar when a speeding container truck rammed into it from behind. Two policemen died on the spot and over a dozen sustained injuries.

“All injured have been admitted to the nearest government hospital and their condition is reported to be stable. The container has been seized by the local police,” a statement issued by the office of the Superintendent of Police of Gopalganj said.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Kumar Uraon (resident of Punea) and Pawan Mahto (resident of Bettiah) both constables of Bihar Police.

“The driver of the container truck fled from the spot. Further investigation is on,” said a local police officer.