Two Senior Judges Killed in Shooting Attack at Iran’s Supreme Court

Tehran: Two senior judges were tragically killed in a shooting attack at the Supreme Court in Tehran early on Saturday morning. The assailant, who opened fire inside the court, later took his own life, according to an official statement from the Iranian judiciary’s media center.

The Attack and the Victims

The victims of the attack were identified as Ali Razini, the head of Branch 39 of the Supreme Court, and Mohammad Moghiseh, head of Branch 53. Both men were senior Muslim scholars and held the rank of hujjat al-Islam. The judiciary described them as courageous and experienced, with both actively involved in fighting national security crimes, espionage, and terrorism.

The attack took place on the first working day of the Iranian week, with the assailant entering the judges’ office armed with a handgun before opening fire. The attacker then took his own life after the shooting. Iranian state television reported that a bodyguard of one of the judges was also injured during the incident.

Investigation and Suspected Motive

The identity of the attacker and the exact motive behind the shooting remain unclear. The judiciary has labeled the incident a “premeditated act of terror,” while local news sources suggested the assailant was a service personnel at the Supreme Court. Early investigations indicated that the shooter had no previous history with the court and was not one of its visitors.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, Iranian authorities have launched an investigation into the matter. Mizan news agency stated that efforts were underway to identify and apprehend anyone involved in the “terrorist” attack.

Background on the Victims

Ali Razini, 71, had been a prominent figure in Iran’s judiciary and was the target of an assassination attempt in 1998 while serving as head of Tehran’s judiciary. Mohammad Moghiseh, 68, had been sanctioned by the US in 2019 for his role in overseeing unfair trials in the Iranian judicial system.

Reactions and Statements

The attack has prompted strong reactions from Iranian officials. Judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei expressed outrage over the killings, stating that the judges were targeted due to their “decisive” actions against terrorists who were responsible for the deaths of many Iranians. President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the attack as a “terrorist and cowardly” act, urging law enforcement and security forces to respond swiftly.

Although rare, attacks on high-profile figures in Iran have occurred in recent years, and this latest shooting has once again raised concerns over the safety of judicial officials.

Stay tuned for more updates as the investigation into this shocking attack unfolds.