Two women held for running sex racket: four other rescued

Palghar: Police have arrested two women from Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district for operating a sex racket, and rescued four others, an official said on Tuesday.

The action was taken by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate on Saturday, he said.

“Following a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a house in Virar and arrested two women. Four others were rescued,” inspector Saurabhi Pawar of the AHTC said.

The two accused women, identified as Nirmala Rajput (55) and Usha Kalambe (42), were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the Arnala police station.