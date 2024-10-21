Tyger India Khelo Football Season 4 Trials to Kick Off in Telangana

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Tyger India Khelo Football (IKF) Season 4 Trials are set to take place across Telangana, giving young football talents a golden opportunity to showcase their skills.

The trials will be held in various locations, including Medak, Hyderabad, Khammam, Warangal, and Mahbubnagar.

This initiative aims to discover and nurture untapped talent from semi-urban and rural areas, helping them take a step toward a professional football career.

India Khelo Football, a non-profit platform committed to transforming Indian football, has partnered with Tyger Capital, a financial solutions provider focused on empowering semi-urban and rural communities.

Together, they have joined forces with Hyderabad Little Stars Soccer Academy and South Clan Football Club, two grassroots academies that are dedicated to building a strong football ecosystem in Telangana.

The trials will feature boys and girls born between 2007 and 2013, who will be scouted during the city-level trials. Those who impress will advance to the Zonal Finals and Finals, where scouts from ISL, I-League, and top academies will be in attendance.

This provides a structured pathway for young players, giving them the chance to pursue football as a professional career.

The Hyderabad leg of the trials, in association with Hyderabad Little Stars Soccer Academy, will be held on October 26-27, 2024, at the Artillery Centre Football Ground, located behind Golconda Fort. Aspiring footballers can register online by visiting India Khelo Football’s website, which also offers registration for trials in Medak, Khammam, Warangal, and Mahbubnagar.

To stay updated on the latest information and upcoming trials, participants can follow India Khelo Football on Instagram, where all football-related activities and news are regularly posted.

This initiative not only aims to identify new talent but also fosters a passion for football in Telangana’s semi-urban and rural areas, helping young athletes reach their full potential.