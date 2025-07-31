U.S. Consulate Hyderabad Unveils Telangana State Consular Waiting Area to Improve Visa Applicant Experience

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards enhancing the visa application process, U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson, along with the Hon’ble Minister for IT & Industries, D. Sridhar Babu, jointly inaugurated the newly constructed Telangana State Consular Waiting Area at the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad.

The initiative is designed to improve the overall experience, convenience, and comfort of visa applicants from across Telangana. The newly built waiting area is equipped with modern amenities to ensure a smoother and more efficient process for those visiting the consulate for visa-related services.

Speaking at the inauguration, both dignitaries emphasized the importance of U.S.-India cooperation, especially in streamlining services that directly impact citizens. The new facility reflects the consulate’s commitment to better serve the growing number of applicants from the state.

The Telangana State Consular Waiting Area is now officially open to the public and is expected to significantly reduce wait times and improve service quality for thousands of visa seekers.

