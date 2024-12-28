U.S. Issues Over 1 Million Visas to Indians for Second Straight Year

New Delhi: The United States has issued over 1 million non-immigrant visas to Indian nationals for the second year in a row, including a significant number of visitor visas. The U.S. Embassy in India highlighted that 2024 has been a landmark year, with India surpassing previous records for sending international students to the U.S. since the 2008/2009 academic year.

Key Highlights:

India Leads in International Students India has retained its position as the top country sending the highest number of international graduate students to the U.S. for two consecutive years.

The influx of Indian students has played a critical role in strengthening educational ties between the two nations. Consistent Growth in U.S. Travel by Indians Over the past four years, Indian nationals have consistently been among the largest groups traveling to the United States, indicating a robust relationship between the two countries. H-1B Visa Renewal Pilot Program A groundbreaking pilot program by the U.S. Department of State now allows H-1B visa holders to renew their visas within the U.S., eliminating the need to travel abroad for renewal.

This initiative has been particularly beneficial for Indian professionals, who represent a significant portion of H-1B visa holders, ensuring uninterrupted work and residency in the U.S. Strengthening Bilateral Ties The surge in non-immigrant visas and the introduction of innovative visa policies reflect the deepening cooperation between India and the United States in education, technology, and skilled labor exchange.

The Embassy underscored the mutual benefits of these developments, expressing optimism about continued collaboration in areas of education, professional growth, and cultural exchange.

This achievement highlights India’s growing prominence in the global education and professional sectors, further solidifying its strategic partnership with the United States.