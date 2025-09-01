UK Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Telugu Students, One from LB Nagar, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two Telugu students, one of them from Hyderabad, were killed in a horrific road accident in Essex, UK, on Sunday morning.

One of the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Rishiteja Rapolu, who was pursuing higher studies in the UK. His parents reside in LB Nagar, Hyderabad.

According to Essex Police, the accident occurred on the dual carriageway A130 at the Rayleigh Spur roundabout. British media reports, including the BBC, stated that a group of nine friends and roommates, all residents of the Barking area, were travelling to the coastal town of Southend-on-Sea when the accident took place.

Two students were seriously injured and were airlifted to the Royal London Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service reported that the dual carriageway between Sadlers Farm Roundabout (A13) in South Benfleet and the Rettendon Turnpike at Battlesbridge (A1245) was closed for several miles following the accident, causing severe traffic disruption.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and the families of the victims have been informed. Further details will be published as soon as they are available.