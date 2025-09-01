Hyderabad

UK Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Telugu Students, One from LB Nagar, Hyderabad

Two Telugu students, one of them from Hyderabad, were killed in a horrific road accident in Essex, UK, on Sunday morning.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf1 September 2025 - 22:15
Hyderabad: Two Telugu students, one of them from Hyderabad, were killed in a horrific road accident in Essex, UK, on Sunday morning.

One of the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Rishiteja Rapolu, who was pursuing higher studies in the UK. His parents reside in LB Nagar, Hyderabad.

According to Essex Police, the accident occurred on the dual carriageway A130 at the Rayleigh Spur roundabout. British media reports, including the BBC, stated that a group of nine friends and roommates, all residents of the Barking area, were travelling to the coastal town of Southend-on-Sea when the accident took place.

Two students were seriously injured and were airlifted to the Royal London Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service reported that the dual carriageway between Sadlers Farm Roundabout (A13) in South Benfleet and the Rettendon Turnpike at Battlesbridge (A1245) was closed for several miles following the accident, causing severe traffic disruption.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and the families of the victims have been informed. Further details will be published as soon as they are available.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
