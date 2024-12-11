UN stands against any violation of territorial integrity of Syria: Spokesman

United Nations: The United Nations stands against any violation of the territorial integrity of Syria, a UN spokesperson said, after Israel seized a buffer zone in the Golan Heights following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad government.

When asked about media reports that recently the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted 320 Syrian military targets, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said at a daily press briefing, “It is very clear that we stand against any violation of the territorial integrity of Syria. We are against these types of attacks.”

In the wake of the fall of al-Assad’s government, Israel ramped up its military operation in Syria, launching airstrikes against military weaponry and seizing control of a demilitarised buffer zone in the Golan Heights, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dujarric said that the United Nations continues to consider Golan Heights to be the occupied territory of Syria. “I think we were very clear about the violation of the disengagement agreement following the IDF occupation of the buffer zone,” he added.

“I think this is a turning point for Syria. It should not be used by its neighbours to encroach on the territory of Syria,” the spokesperson said.

It should be used by all those in the region and beyond to support the Syrian people, so they can choose their own path, so they can work on a transition that is Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, and inclusive, he said.

Geir Pedersen, special envoy of the UN secretary-general for Syria, on Tuesday urged Israel to cease its military operations in Syria, emphasising the urgent need to halt all conflicts across the Middle East.

“A very troubling development is that we are continuing to see Israeli movements and bombardments into Syrian territory,” Pedersen said. “This needs to stop.”