Pan India

Union Budget 2025: Govt to Launch Rs 2-Crore Term Loan for 5 Lakh First-Time Women, SC, and ST Entrepreneurs: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday that the government will introduce a Rs 2-crore term loan scheme aimed at supporting 5 lakh first-time women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs. The initiative is part of the Union Budget for 2025-26.

Mohammed Yousuf1 February 2025 - 11:53
Govt to Launch Rs 2-Crore Term Loan for 5 Lakh First-Time Women, SC, and ST Entrepreneurs: FM
Govt to Launch Rs 2-Crore Term Loan for 5 Lakh First-Time Women, SC, and ST Entrepreneurs: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday that the government will introduce a Rs 2-crore term loan scheme aimed at supporting 5 lakh first-time women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs. The initiative is part of the Union Budget for 2025-26.

Manufacturing Mission for SMEs and Large Industries

In her budget speech, Sitharaman also revealed plans to set up a dedicated manufacturing mission to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as large industries. The government will also implement measures to boost productivity in labor-intensive sectors.

Also Read: Expectations Soar as Nirmala Sitharaman Prepares to Unveil Tax Relief Measures

Credit Guarantee Cover and New Institute in Bihar

The finance minister further stated that the credit guarantee cover will be increased to Rs 20 crore, with the guarantee fee moderated to 1%. Additionally, the government plans to establish a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management in Bihar to enhance skills and promote entrepreneurship in the food sector.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf1 February 2025 - 11:53

Related Articles

Budget 2025: No Relief for Common People, Bihar Gets Priority Because of Upcoming Elections?

Budget 2025: No Relief for Common People, Bihar Gets Priority Because of Upcoming Elections?

1 February 2025 - 18:00
Direct and Indirect Taxes Contribute 66 Paise of Every Rupee in Government’s Revenue: Union Budget 2025-26

Direct and Indirect Taxes Contribute 66 Paise of Every Rupee in Government’s Revenue: Union Budget 2025-26

1 February 2025 - 16:13
Key Highlights of Union Budget 2025-26: A Comprehensive Overview

Key Highlights of Union Budget 2025-26: A Comprehensive Overview

1 February 2025 - 14:24
FM Removes Import Duties on 25 Critical Minerals and 36 Life-Saving Drugs for Rare Diseases

FM Removes Import Duties on 25 Critical Minerals and 36 Life-Saving Drugs for Rare Diseases

1 February 2025 - 13:45
Back to top button