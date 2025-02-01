Union Budget 2025: Govt to Launch Rs 2-Crore Term Loan for 5 Lakh First-Time Women, SC, and ST Entrepreneurs: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday that the government will introduce a Rs 2-crore term loan scheme aimed at supporting 5 lakh first-time women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs. The initiative is part of the Union Budget for 2025-26.

Manufacturing Mission for SMEs and Large Industries

In her budget speech, Sitharaman also revealed plans to set up a dedicated manufacturing mission to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as large industries. The government will also implement measures to boost productivity in labor-intensive sectors.

Credit Guarantee Cover and New Institute in Bihar

The finance minister further stated that the credit guarantee cover will be increased to Rs 20 crore, with the guarantee fee moderated to 1%. Additionally, the government plans to establish a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management in Bihar to enhance skills and promote entrepreneurship in the food sector.