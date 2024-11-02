Telangana

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay: KTR Should Conduct Padayatra to Address Public Harassment

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Congress and BRS padayatras are intended to block the BJP’s growth in Telangana

Safiya Begum2 November 2024 - 19:48
Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Congress and BRS padayatras are intended to block the BJP’s growth in Telangana.

He said the Congress is using the Musi Project and the BRS public issues to conduct padayatras to block the BJP’s growth in the state. Speaking to the media at Bejjanki in Manakondur Assembly constituency   Sanjay mocked the padayatras of the Congress and the BRS and asked BRS Working President KT Rama Rao to take up a padayatra to tell the people about their harassment and deceptions.

He asked the CM to conduct a padayatra and tell the people that he is not implementing the assurances given to them. Sanjay said that the CM is speaking about the Musi Project only for the sake of a contract to be given to Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra instead of implementing promises like the six guarantees, fee reimbursement and others using the Rs 1.5 lakh crore being spent on the Musi Project.

He said that it is a wonder that the BRS, which blocked his padayatra is now contemplating conducting a padayatra.

He said that KCR is not coming out from his farmhouse. KCR also did not come out when Group-I, HYDRAA, Musi, floods and employee issues arose. KCR comes out when his family members face trouble. The people hated KTR’s arrogance, he said.

Sanjay said that Congress’s rule is similar to KCR’s rule as the Congress government is also engaging in diversion politics like KCR to hide its failures.

