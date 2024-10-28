Telangana

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy Calls for Investigation into Janwada Rave Party Claims

There is a need to investigate and find out whether the Janwada rave party was real or not, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said.

Fouzia Farhana28 October 2024 - 19:03
Hyderabad: There is a need to investigate and find out whether the Janwada rave party was real or not, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said.

Speaking to the media at the State BJP office, Kishan said, “There is a need to investigate whether the Janwada rave party was real or not. The investigation must be held whoever might be the owner of the farmhouse.

Now BRS leaders are saying that the government is filing false cases in the name of drugs. BRS leaders forgot that during their rule they sent fake videos to judges and engaged in phone tapping.

The police themselves said that it was a conspiracy. Both the BRS and the Congress should investigate such incidents.”

