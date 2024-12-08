Union Minister Kishan Reddy leads Ayyappa Maha Padi Puja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy, along with his family, performed the Ayyappa Maha Padi Puja at the Kesava Memorial Engineering College premises in Narayanaguda on Sunday.



The grand ceremony witnessed a significant turnout of devotees chanting “Ayyappa Sharanu Ghosh” in reference to Lord Ayyappa.



The 18 sacred steps, known as “Padi,” were adorned with vibrant flowers and illuminated, creating a divine atmosphere. Devotees sang bhajans in praise of Lord Manikantha, while rituals, including the Abhishekam for Lord Hariharasuta, were conducted with great devotion.



Ayyappa devotees from across the Secunderabad Parliament constituency and other parts of the city gathered for the event. Guru Swamy elaborated on the significance of wearing the Ayyappa mala, emphasizing the spiritual and disciplined lifestyle it promotes.

This annual Padi Puja Mahotsava, organized by Kishan Reddy and his wife for the past 24 years, symbolizes religious harmony and spiritual discipline.



The Ayyappa Deeksha encourages followers to treat everyone as a divine embodiment, transcending barriers of caste, religion, and age. It also advocates for a disciplined lifestyle that fosters good health and spiritual growth.



Prominent BJP leaders, including MPs Raghunandan Rao and DK Aruna, and MLAs Payal Shankar, Dhanapal Suryanarayana, and Rakesh Reddy, participated in the event.



The puja ceremonies, led by priest Athreya, were enriched with devotional bhajans and melodies performed by Jadala Ramesh, leaving the attendees spiritually uplifted.



The grand celebration reaffirmed the enduring faith and devotion of Ayyappa followers while highlighting the cultural and spiritual traditions of the community.