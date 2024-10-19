Hyderabad

Union Minister Kishan Reddy Meets Musi River Affected Residents

Kishan Reddy warned that the BJP will not tolerate attempts to demolish the homes of disadvantaged individuals in the name of beautifying the Musi River.

Syed Mubashir19 October 2024 - 17:45
Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Telangana BJP President Kishan Reddy pledged to continue the struggle for the rightful claims of the poor until they are fulfilled. He visited the flood-prone areas of the Musi River in the Ramdev Goudha locality of the Langer House division.

During his visit, the Union Minister criticized the Congress-led state government for demolishing the houses of the poor under the pretext of beautifying the Musi River. He condemned the government’s decision to evict residents living in these areas.

