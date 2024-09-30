Sports

United in Triumph: Nita Ambani Honours Indian Olympics & Paralympics Stars

Mumbai: In a landmark moment for Indian sports, Reliance Foundation, under the visionary leadership of Nita Ambani, hosted United in Triumph—an evening celebrating equality and excellence through the unifying power of sport—on Sunday here.

Speaking at the event, Ambani said, “This is truly historic. Over the last two months, our Olympians & Paralympians proudly took the tricolor to the world! Tonight, for the first time, they are all under one roof.

Tonight, for the first time, there are over 140 Olympic and Paralympic athletes who have come together on the same platform. United in Triumph, United in Celebration and United in the inclusive spirit of sport.”

