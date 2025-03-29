UP Govt Bans Meat Sale Near Temples, Announces Crackdown on Illegal Slaughterhouses

Lucknow: Ahead of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival beginning Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued strict orders to shut down all illegal slaughterhouses and ban the sale of meat within 500 metres of religious places across the state.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has taken these measures to ensure the sanctity of religious festivities, stating that the ban on animal slaughter and meat sales will be extended further on Ram Navami, April 6, when a complete ban will be enforced.

District Authorities Ordered to Act Swiftly

According to an official statement on Saturday, Amrit Abhijat, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, directed District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, and Municipal Commissioners to implement these restrictions without delay. Referring to directives from 2014 and 2017, the government reaffirmed that illegal animal slaughter and sale of meat near religious places remain strictly prohibited.

To ensure effective implementation, district-level committees headed by respective District Magistrates have been constituted. These committees will include officials from various departments including Police, Animal Husbandry, Pollution Control Board, Transport, Labour, Health, and Food Safety Administration.

Violators will face strict action under the UP Municipal Corporation Act (1959) and Food Safety Acts (2006 & 2011).

State-Wide Ramcharitmanas Recitation from April 5

In addition to the bans, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced state-wide spiritual celebrations. As part of Chaitra Ram Navami, a 24-hour Akhand Path (continuous recitation) of the Ramcharitmanas will be organised in temples across all districts.

The recitation will begin on April 5 and conclude on April 6, coinciding with the main Ram Navami celebrations. The Chief Minister’s Office stated that elaborate arrangements are being made in temples to mark the occasion and elevate the spiritual and cultural essence of the festival.