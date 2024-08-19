UP horror: Nurse raped by doctor in pvt hospital, held

Moradabad (UP): A 20-year-old nurse was held captive and sexually assaulted by a doctor in a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district after which the culprit, along with his two accomplices working in the same hospital, were arrested, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said that family members of the nurse working in the hospital in Thakurdwara area of the district gave a complaint on Sunday, a day after the incident.

He said that on the basis of the complaint a case was lodged against Dr Shahnawaz, ward boy Junaid and nurse Mehnaz. All three of them were arrested on Monday.

“It has been alleged that the victim was working as nurse in the private hospital for the last 10 months. On Saturday night, she was held captive in a room by another nurse Mehnaz and ward boy Junaid and raped by doctor Shahnawz,” police sources said.

Sources said on the directives of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Kuldeep Singh the hospital was sealed by the team of the Health Department after inspection. “The matter is being investigated by police,” they said.