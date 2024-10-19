Urgent Medical Aid Dispatched from Cyprus to Lebanon

Nicosia – In response to an urgent request from the Lebanese government, Cyprus has sent its first consignment of critically needed medicines and medical supplies to Lebanon, the Cypriot Foreign Ministry announced. This marks a key step in providing humanitarian assistance as Lebanon grapples with a severe shortage of medical resources.

Weighing nearly three tons, the shipment includes essential medicines and consumables. A second consignment is already scheduled for dispatch on Saturday, according to reports from Xinhua news agency.

Lebanese Ambassador to Cyprus, Claude El Hajal, highlighted the dire state of Lebanon’s healthcare system, which is facing extreme strain. Some hospitals have already ceased operations, and those still functioning are under immense pressure, compounded by over 10,000 attacks the country has endured in the past month.

In light of the crisis, many Lebanese citizens have sought temporary refuge in Cyprus, which is the closest EU member state to Lebanon, noted the ambassador.