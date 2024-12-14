US Immigration Crackdown: 18,000 Indians on Deportation List

Washington: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, during his election campaign, promised to deport illegal immigrants to their home countries. Preparations are now underway to fulfill this pledge. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has prepared a list of 1.5 million undocumented immigrants to be deported. Among these, 17,940 are Indian nationals.

Key Points:

Trump’s Commitment: Donald Trump has pledged to initiate the largest deportation program in U.S. history after assuming office on January 20, aiming to send millions of undocumented immigrants back to their home countries.

ICE Deportation List: A total of 1.5 million undocumented immigrants have been identified for deportation, including nearly 18,000 Indians. Indians in the US: Around 725,000 Indians are living in the U.S. without proper documentation (Pew Research Center data).

Indians rank third among undocumented immigrant groups, after nationals from Mexico and El Salvador. Illegal Crossings: Over the past three fiscal years, 90,000 Indians have been apprehended while attempting to cross U.S. borders illegally.

Indian Presence in the US:

The United States is home to a significant Indian diaspora, with approximately 4.5 million people of Indian origin living legally in the country. Indians are the second-largest group of immigrants working under the H-1B visa program. However, Trump’s immigration policies, including stricter visa regulations, could impact this community further.

Deportation actions are expected to commence shortly after Trump takes office, signaling a significant shift in U.S. immigration policy.