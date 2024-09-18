Sports

V.N. Raja Sekhar Appointed Senior Team Coach for Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Senior, Junior, and Youth Championships 2024 kicked off in Suva, Fiji, from September 17 to 21.

Mohammed Yousuf
250 1 minute read
V.N. Raja Sekhar Appointed Senior Team Coach for Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships
V.N. Raja Sekhar Appointed Senior Team Coach for Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

Suva, Fiji: The Commonwealth Weightlifting Senior, Junior, and Youth Championships 2024 kicked off in Suva, Fiji, from September 17 to 21.

In a significant development, V.N. Raja Sekhar, the esteemed Senior Weightlifting Coach at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Center of Excellence (NCOE), has been selected as the Senior Team Coach for India.

This prestigious role reflects Coach Raja Sekhar’s extensive experience and expertise in weightlifting. Under his guidance, the Indian team aims to showcase their strength and skill on this international stage. The championships are expected to feature top athletes from across the Commonwealth, competing in various weight categories and age groups.

Coach Raja Sekhar’s appointment highlights India’s commitment to excelling in weightlifting and sets a high expectation for the team’s performance throughout the event.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
250 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ricky Ponting joins Punjab Kings as head coach on four-year contract

Ricky Ponting joins Punjab Kings as head coach on four-year contract

Kohli, Gambhir put an end 'to all the masala' in 'never-seen-before' interview

Kohli, Gambhir put an end ‘to all the masala’ in ‘never-seen-before’ interview

ICC announces equal prize money for men and women in World Cups

ICC announces equal prize money for men and women in World Cups

India beat China 1-0 to win 5th Asian Champions Trophy hockey title

India beat China 1-0 to win 5th Asian Champions Trophy hockey title

Back to top button