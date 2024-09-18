V.N. Raja Sekhar Appointed Senior Team Coach for Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

Suva, Fiji: The Commonwealth Weightlifting Senior, Junior, and Youth Championships 2024 kicked off in Suva, Fiji, from September 17 to 21.

In a significant development, V.N. Raja Sekhar, the esteemed Senior Weightlifting Coach at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Center of Excellence (NCOE), has been selected as the Senior Team Coach for India.

This prestigious role reflects Coach Raja Sekhar’s extensive experience and expertise in weightlifting. Under his guidance, the Indian team aims to showcase their strength and skill on this international stage. The championships are expected to feature top athletes from across the Commonwealth, competing in various weight categories and age groups.

Coach Raja Sekhar’s appointment highlights India’s commitment to excelling in weightlifting and sets a high expectation for the team’s performance throughout the event.