Vanished in the Skies: Rescue Teams Search for Plane Missing Near Nome

A plane carrying 10 people, including nine passengers and one pilot, went missing near Nome, Alaska, on Thursday. The aircraft, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan owned by Bering Air, was en route from Unalakleet to Nome when it vanished from radar.

The Alaska State Troopers received a report about the missing flight at approximately 4 p.m. local time (0100 GMT Friday). According to officials, the plane was last reported at 3:16 p.m. over Norton Sound, but it disappeared as it was traveling from Nome to Topkok.

Rescue Operations and Search Efforts

The Nome Volunteer Fire Department and Alaska State Troopers have launched an extensive search effort along a 30-mile stretch of coastline. The White Mountain fire chief, Jack Adams, stated that search teams are currently focused on the area between Nome and Topkok, hoping to locate any sign of the missing aircraft.

Rescue teams have been joined by the US Coast Guard, which is utilizing a C-130 aircraft to fly in a grid pattern, covering the search area in hopes of locating the plane. Authorities have cautioned the public not to attempt individual search efforts due to hazardous weather conditions in the region.

Community and Government Response

Alaska’s Senator Dan Sullivan expressed concern about the situation, offering his thoughts and prayers to the passengers, their families, and the rescue teams involved in the operation. Sullivan took to Facebook to update the public, providing details of the ongoing search and emphasizing the efforts of the rescue personnel.

This incident comes on the heels of recent air safety tragedies, including a midair collision near Washington, DC, and a medevac jet crash in Philadelphia, both of which have added to the national focus on air safety.

The search for the missing aircraft continues, with authorities urging everyone to remain hopeful as rescue operations are in full swing. Further updates are expected as the search progresses.