Varsity Basketball League 2024: Oakridge & Future Kids Shine in Thrilling Finals

Hyderabad: The Varsity Basketball School For Boys & Girls League Championship 2024 concluded with thrilling performances from top schools in Hyderabad. Organized by Varsity Sports Hyderabad, a platform dedicated to nurturing young athletic talent, the league has quickly become the biggest youth sports competition in the country, with over 22,000 followers since its inception in June 2023.

Boys’ Semi-Finals Results:

1st Semi-Final:

Oakridge International School defeated Future Kids with a score of 74-57 .

Chirec International School defeated Fitjee with a score of 40-22.

Boys’ 3rd Place Match:

Future Kids defeated Fitjee with a score of 57-44.

Boys’ Final Match:

Oakridge International School claimed victory over Chirec International School with a score of 75-61 . Halftime score: 40-33 in favor of Oakridge. Best Players: Oakridge: Veer & Rishab Chirec: Abhinav & Akarsh

Girls’ Semi-Finals Results:

1st Semi-Final:

Future Kids defeated Phoenix Green with a score of 41-20 .

Delhi Public School (DPS) defeated Silver Oaks with a score of 52-42.

Girls’ 3rd Place Match:

Phoenix Green defeated Silver Oaks with a score of 50-36.

Girls’ Final Match:

Future Kids defeated Delhi Public School (DPS) with a score of 47-24 . Half-time score: 24-14 in favor of Future Kids. Best Players: Future Kids: Ridhima & Medha DPS: Mahitha & Vaishnavi

About Varsity Sports Hyderabad:

Varsity Sports Hyderabad is a leading platform dedicated to promoting sports and providing young athletes with opportunities to showcase their talents. With its rapid growth, Varsity aims to expand across India, giving students the chance to excel in sports and make a mark on the national level.