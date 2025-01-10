Varun Chakaravarthy an Outside Chance for India’s ODIs Against England and Champions Trophy

Chakaravarthy’s Impressive Performances in Domestic Cricket

New Delhi: Wrist-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has emerged as an outside contender for selection in India’s squads for the upcoming ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy.

India’s international action resumes with five T20Is and three ODIs against England, starting on January 22 in Kolkata. The team will then head to Dubai for the Champions Trophy, which will be co-hosted by Pakistan.

Also Read: Ameesha Patel Wishes Hrithik Roshan with a Blast from the Past on His 51st Birthday

Selection Meeting and Squad Announcement

The senior men’s selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is set to meet on Saturday to finalize the squads for these assignments, with the deadline for announcing the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy falling on Sunday.

Sources have revealed that Chakaravarthy, who has been performing exceptionally well in domestic cricket, is being considered for a place in the ODI squad. He has been outstanding in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, picking up 18 wickets to become the leading wicket-taker, including consecutive five-wicket hauls. Chakaravarthy’s strong performances, along with his key role in India’s T20I series wins against Bangladesh and South Africa, have raised his chances for a call-up to the ODI squad.

Kuldeep Yadav’s Injury Opens the Door for Chakaravarthy

With Kuldeep Yadav still recovering from hernia surgery and gradually resuming his bowling at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Chakaravarthy has an outside chance of making it to the ODI squad for the England series and Champions Trophy. The selectors are expected to deliberate on the makeup of the spin department for these upcoming assignments.

KL Rahul Rested and Washington Sundar’s Confirmation

Sources also mentioned that KL Rahul will be rested for the three ODIs against England, ensuring that he remains fresh for the Champions Trophy. Rahul, who impressed in the recent Test series in Australia, had been a key player for India’s limited-overs line-up. His absence from the ODIs means that India will need to find a suitable backup for him in the squad.

Washington Sundar, who has been in strong form, is expected to be included in both the ODI and T20I squads. Meanwhile, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made an impressive 114 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, is also in the frame for the T20I series against England.

India’s Success in the Champions Trophy

India has a successful history in the Champions Trophy, having won the prestigious tournament twice, alongside Australia. The upcoming Champions Trophy will see India competing once again with hopes of adding to their trophy count.