Ameesha Patel Wishes Hrithik Roshan with a Blast from the Past on His 51st Birthday

Mumbai: Greek God Hrithik Roshan turned 51 on January 10, 2025, and his “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai” co-star Ameesha Patel took to Instagram to mark the occasion. The actress shared a throwback picture with Hrithik along with a heartfelt birthday note, reminiscing about their journey together in the iconic film.Celebrating 25 Years of ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

“Happiest bday @hrithikroshan and 25 years of our film KAHO NAA … PYAAR HAIN!!! Double celebration! This picture was where the celebrations all started at my house and brings back such cute memories!! What a blast we had and what a cute journey!!! May you have a GADAR of a year this 2025!! All my love,” Ameesha wrote in her post.

Sussanne Khan Joins the Celebration

In addition to Ameesha’s tribute, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, also shared a special birthday post. She posted a group picture featuring Hrithik, her boyfriend Aly Goni, brother Zayed Khan, and Hrithik’s current girlfriend Saba Khan. Sussanne’s caption read, “Happyy happiest birthday Rye… and huge celebrations for 25 years of KNPH. I know the bestttt of your talent and personality starts now…”

‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ Returns to Theaters

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the film’s release, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai will be re-released in theaters on January 10, 2025. Reflecting on this milestone, Ameesha Patel shared her gratitude for the love the film continues to receive. “I am extremely grateful. It is the love of the audiences that even after so many years, they love and support me so much.

Recently, Gadar 1 was re-released, Gadar 2 managed to take the box office by storm, and now Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is about to reach the cinema halls once again. It’s the audience’s love for iconic films like this that Hrithik and I get to come to the 70mm screen with our debut film. The film remains relevant even after so many years and continues to receive so much love from the audience,” said Ameesha.

The Iconic Film’s Star Cast

Alongside Hrithik and Ameesha, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai featured notable actors such as Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Mohnish Behl, Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vrajesh Hirjee in important roles.