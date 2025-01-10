Varun Aaron Announces Retirement from All Forms of Representative Cricket

New Delhi: Tearaway quick Varun Aaron has announced his retirement from all forms of representative cricket through a social media post on Friday. Aaron, 35, had retired from red-ball cricket at the end of the 2023/24 domestic cricket season.

“For the past 20 years, I have lived, breathed, and thrived on the rush of bowling fast. Today, with immense gratitude, I officially announce my retirement from representative cricket. This journey wouldn’t have been possible without God, my family, friends, teammates, coaches, support staff, and fans,” Aaron shared in his emotional announcement.

Overcoming Career-Defining Challenges

Aaron further reflected on his journey, saying, “Over the years, I’ve had to push both my physical and mental limits to recover from numerous career-threatening injuries. Having to come back time and again was only possible thanks to the relentless dedication of the physios, trainers, and coaches at the National Cricket Academy.”

Gratitude for Support Throughout Career

He expressed deep gratitude towards his supporters, adding, “I’d also like to thank the BCCI, JSCA, Red Bull, SG Cricket, and MRF Tyres for their invaluable support during critical junctures in my career. As I bid farewell to a pursuit that has consumed me completely, I now look forward to savoring the smaller joys in life while staying deeply connected to the game that has given me everything. Fast bowling has been my first love, and though I step off the field, it will always be a part of who I am.”

A Legacy in Indian Cricket

A product of the MRF pace academy, Aaron’s ability to bowl consistently at 150 km/h took Indian cricket by storm, paving the way for his international debut in 2011. Aaron went on to represent India in nine Tests and as many ODIs, claiming a total of 19 wickets. His final appearance for India came in 2015 during a Test match against South Africa in Bengaluru.

Despite battling stress fractures to his back, Aaron continued to persevere, and his final cricketing assignment was the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he played four games and picked up three wickets for Jharkhand at an average of 53.33.

IPL Success and Contributions Beyond the Field

Aaron also had a successful IPL career, playing nine seasons from 2011 to 2022 with teams like Delhi Daredevils, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Titans. He became an IPL winner in 2022 when Gujarat Titans won the competition in their debut season.

Beyond playing, Aaron has contributed to cricket in other ways, working with his alma mater, the MRF Pace Foundation, headed by the legendary Glenn McGrath, and serving as an analyst for IPL 2024 for broadcasters Star Sports.