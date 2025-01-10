PM Modi’s Podcast Debut: A Call for Youth to Join Politics with Mission, Not Ambition

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first-ever podcast, shared a compelling message to the youth of India, urging them to enter politics with a spirit of sacrifice and dedication, not just personal ambition.

The conversation took place with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, who hosted PM Modi in a two-hour discussion.

A New Beginning: PM Modi’s First Podcast

The podcast trailer was shared by Prime Minister Modi himself on his X handle, accompanied by a personal note: “I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!” The two-hour conversation, which marked the Prime Minister’s debut in the podcasting world, touched on a variety of topics, including his early life, education, setbacks, and leadership principles.

The Essence of Political Leadership

In the discussion, PM Modi emphasized the difference between succeeding in politics and being a true politician. According to him, true success in politics requires empathy, teamwork, and a commitment to the people. He explained that a good leader is one who wins the hearts of the people and lives their lives alongside them.

The Prime Minister also pointed out the importance of young people entering politics for the right reasons: to serve the nation selflessly. “India requires one lakh dedicated young politicians driven by a selfless desire to serve the nation,” he said, echoing his earlier statement from the Red Fort.

Sacrifice and Dedication Over Personal Ambition

PM Modi reiterated that politics should be driven by a mission, not by personal ambitions. He stressed that the country needs young leaders who prioritize the well-being of the nation above personal gain. “If the aim is just to take, achieve, and become, then that ambition won’t last long. In politics, the aim is sacrifice,” he remarked.

Inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi and Selfless Leaders

Drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi shared how leaders with strong principles, like Gandhi, inspired others despite not conforming to societal norms or appearances. He explained that dedication to the country and unity were what truly defined great leaders.

The Prime Minister also praised the selfless dedication of leaders like Ashok Bhatt, a party worker and minister from Vadodara, who exemplified the tough but fulfilling nature of political life. Bhatt’s commitment to answering calls at any time of the day and personally addressing issues was a shining example of the sacrifices required in political service.

Personal Anecdotes and Grounding Experiences

In the podcast, PM Modi also shared personal anecdotes, recalling how he left home at a young age and reconnected with old friends and family after becoming Chief Minister of Gujarat. This gesture highlighted his grounded approach to life, despite his extensive political career.

Inspiring the Youth to See Politics as a Meaningful Career Path

Nikhil Kamath also commended PM Modi’s vision and expressed hope that the podcast would inspire young people to view politics as a meaningful and fulfilling career path. Through this conversation, PM Modi effectively conveyed that politics, when approached with a mission and the right mindset, could be an avenue for impactful change and selfless service to the nation.