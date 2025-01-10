Union Budget 2025-26 to be Presented on Saturday, Stock Exchanges to Remain Open

New Delhi: As preparations for the Union Budget 2025-26, typically presented on February 1, are underway, all eyes are on the government’s official confirmation regarding the budget presentation falling over the weekend this year.

The Union Budget for 2025-26 will be presented on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Stock Markets Open on Budget Day

Historically, there have been instances when the Union Budget was presented on Saturdays, and the domestic stock markets remained open. Notably, on February 1, 2020, and February 28, 2015, the markets were open on Saturday due to the budget presentation.

In a circular issued on December 23, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) confirmed that a special trading session would be held on Saturday, February 1, 2025, in light of the budget presentation. The trading will follow standard market timings.

Special Trading Session Details

According to the circular, the pre-open session will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:08 a.m., followed by the regular trading session from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Previous Market Reactions to Budget Presentations

In the past, markets have shown slight declines on the budget presentation days. On February 1, 2024, during the interim budget presentation, the Nifty closed down by 0.13 percent. Similarly, on July 23, 2024, when the full budget was presented post-Lok Sabha elections, the Nifty also closed with a minor decline of 0.12 percent.

Government’s Focus for Union Budget 2025-26

The government’s focus for the Union Budget 2025-26 is expected to continue on improving quality spending, strengthening the social security net, and reducing the fiscal deficit to 4.5 percent of the GDP for the financial year 2025-2026, as stated by the Finance Ministry. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to emphasize increasing expenditure on infrastructure projects and social welfare schemes for the poor while keeping the fiscal deficit under control.